Police: Williston shooting, Lake Iroquois manhunt unrelated

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) Authorities now say the hunt for suspects related to a Williston shooting Monday night and a police chase and manhunt near Lake Iroquois Tuesday are not related.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for police in Chittenden County. It started Monday night when Williston Police responded to a reported shooting at Maple Tree Place in Williston around 10 p.m. Witnesses say they heard several shots. Neighbors say they heard the gun shots and ran inside.

Site of Williston shooting.
Site of Williston shooting.(WCAX)

“I saw my friend walking her dog and I went down the hill to see her and three shots from over there with a white car with three guys in it -- started shooting there towards Best Buy and I put my flashlight on them and they took off,” said Elmer Richards of Williston.

Police say it appears several shots were fired from the east side of Best Buy on Sycamore Street. They say it’s possible two people shot at each other and then took off in separate cars.

“We did recover some evidence at the scene that confirms there was a shooting, but we have no victims, we have no vehicles to tie in if they were struck by bullets,” said Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley.

Their investigation led them to believe the incident involved a white van.

On Tuesday, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department tried to stop a white van for speeding on Interstate 89 in Richmond, and the operator led police on a pursuit that ended at Lake Iroquois in Hinesburg. Police say the driver fled on foot.

The chase involved a heavy police presence in the area of the lake including a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter. Nearby residents were advised to be cautious.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter searching near lake Iroquois Tuesday
U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter searching near lake Iroquois Tuesday(WCAX)

“I saw what I thought was a white van speeding down the road and I thought, ‘Hey, slow down man.’ He pulled into this drive way and I first got a little nervous that it was an emergency vehicle for my neighbor, but within seconds there were a bunch of cops down here,” said Jody Ciano of Hinesburg.

Authorities say the two cases, although unrelated, caused considerable confusion. ”There were two people we detained, so between those two we had five different stories -- where they were picked up, where they were going to, where they were going from, what the driver’s name was, what the driver’s name wasn’t, where they were from. It was really, really, confusing,” Chief Foley said.

Police continue to look for the driver of the van. He’s described as a heavyset white man with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

The shooting investigation is being led by the Williston Police and the vehicle pursuit investigation is being led by the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

