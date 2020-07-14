Police looking for information regarding shots fired in Williston

Police are investigating shots fired near the Best Buy in Williston.

Williston Police say they got multiple 911 calls of a shooting in Maple Tree Place around 10 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say they heard several shots fired off.

Police say it's possible two people shot at each other and then took off in separate cars.

At this time, police say it appears several shots were fired from the east side of Best Buy on Sycamore Street in an unknown direction and they don't know if anyone got hit.

Call police if you can help in the investigation.