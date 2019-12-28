Police looking for mailbox vandal in Addison County

Vermont State Police are looking for who is responsible for stealing and vandalizing multiple mailboxes throughout Addison County.

Friday morning, 11 mailboxes were reported missing from Sand Road in Ferrsiburgh. They were later recovered at a nearby fishing access on Fort Cassin Road.

Friday evening, officers from the Vergennes Police Department received a report of a stolen mailbox on MacDonough Dr.

Saturday morning, Vermont State Police recieved reoprts of sotlen and damaged mailboxes from Rt. 66 in Waltham, Rt. 7 and Dakin Rd. in Ferrisburgh, and Rotax and Pond Road in Monkton.

Shortly after, 8 mailboxes were found at the South Slang fishing access on Hawkins Rd. in Ferrisburgh.

Troopers have received three additional reports of damaged mailboxes, but located at various locations around Addison County.

Police believe the thefts and vandalism's happened between 4:30 pm and 11:45 pm Thursday and Friday night.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks (802) 388-4919.