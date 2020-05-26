Police looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a steel belt

Police are looking for man who apparently followed a family and then assaulted one of them with a steel belt.

We're told it happened on Sunday in Swanton near Canada Street and Spring Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man got into a fight with another who was with his three young children and wife at the Dollar General.

Officers say the man followed the family and then hit the father with a steel belt in the arm. He then left the area in a silver colored car.

Call police if you can help.