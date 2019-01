Police are asking for your help finding a man accused of stalking a child in Huntington.

Saturday, parents of an 11-year-old girl called police saying a man followed their daughter from her bus stop to their house three times this week.

The girl snapped a picture of a black Jeep Patriot with chrome rims in their driveway.

They told police the man stayed there each time for up to 10 minutes before driving away.

If you have any information the man, police ask you to contact them.