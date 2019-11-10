Police looking for suspect in high speed chase

Police are looking for a man who lead them on a high speed chase through several streets in Pownal last week.

It started on Route 7 near the Dollar General when police stopped the driver for a motor vehicle violation. The driver gave a name to police that was determined fake. This was when the driver fled the scene and led police on a high speed chase. During the pursuit, the driver was able to get out of the car and escape on foot. The passenger, Makaela Cummings (18) took over driving the vehicle. She was eventually caught and charged with Attempting to Elude, False information to a Police Officer and Impeding an Investigation. She was also given tickets for Minor under 21 having consumed alcohol and driving at about .02% BAC.

The driver still has yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call state police in Shaftsbury.