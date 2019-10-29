Police looking for man involved in Burlington fight

Burlington police are looking for a man they say helped push past a mother to hurt her son.

Police say it started with banging on the front door and two men going inside the home with a baseball bat and a hammer.

We're told it happened Sunday on Rose Street at Cedar Street.

Police say they found a 22-year-old with a head injury.

His mother says he had gotten into a fight with the men who beat him up almost two months ago at the Champlain Valley Fair.

21-year-old Trevor Gaboriault was arrested and formally charged.

The other man police say was involved is 26-year-old James Gaboriault. They haven't found him and are asking for your help.

Both are being charged with aggravated assault.