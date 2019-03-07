Police looking for man involved in pepper spray attack

Milton Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a bizarre attack with pepper spray.

It happened at a business on Middle Road on Monday between 4:30 and 5 p.m.

The victim told police a man bumped his car with a car door and that when he got out to check for damage, the man sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

The suspect is described as man with dark hair, possibly of Asian descent. He was driving a silver 2-door car, possibly a Honda Civic. Call police if you know anything.