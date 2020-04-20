Police looking for a man they say pointed a gun at two campers

Vermont State Police are looking for a man who they say pointed a rifle at two campers.

Police say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the woods off of Browns Trace Road in Jericho.

They say the victims found evidence of trespassing at their camp and found a man they didn't know. That's when the suspect reportedly pointed a rifle at them and walked away.

Troopers checked the area, but didn't find the man.

If you have any information you are asked to call Vermont State Police.