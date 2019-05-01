Police looking for suspect in Barton robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed the Circle K in Barton Tuesday night.

Cropped Photo: r. nial bradshaw / CC BY 2.0

Police say the man entered the Main Street store just before midnight, threatening that he had a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk.

He's described as a white male with medium build, 5’6” to 6’ and possibly in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants.

After taking the money, he fled on foot.