Police search for man who spent over $2,000 at Target on a stolen credit card

Police are looking for a homeless man who they say stole a wallet out of a car in South Burlington and spent over $2,000 at Target.

Authorities say Jared Fahmy stole a wallet that had the victim's credit and debit card, driver's license and iPhone X.

They say Fahmy spent over $2,000 on the victim's credit card Saturday.

Officials say Fahmy is a transient in the Burlington/South Burlington area.

The 27-year-old has an active warrant for his arrest.

Call South Burlington Police if you can help.