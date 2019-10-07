Police search for man who spent over $2,000 at Target on a stolen credit card

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Police are looking for a homeless man who they say stole a wallet out of a car in South Burlington and spent over $2,000 at Target.
Authorities say Jared Fahmy stole a wallet that had the victim's credit and debit card, driver's license and iPhone X.
They say Fahmy spent over $2,000 on the victim's credit card Saturday.
Officials say Fahmy is a transient in the Burlington/South Burlington area.
The 27-year-old has an active warrant for his arrest.
Call South Burlington Police if you can help.