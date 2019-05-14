Police looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

Police are looking for a Williamstown man in connection with the investigation of multiple burglaries.

Authorities say Michael Francis, 32, is wanted for questioning in burglaries in Chittenden and Washington counties the last two days involving various businesses, gas stations and small stores. Police say the stolen items include electronics and cash.

Francis is described as approximately 5'7" and 170 pounds, with blondish to brown hair.

Police say do not attempt to apprehend Francis. Instead, call: 802-229-9191.