Police looking for suspect in road rage incident

Vermont State Police need your help in identifying a man they believe was involved in a road rage incident that may have led to an assault.

It happened last Sunday, August 18th, on Rt. 5 at the Putney/ Westminster town line.

Police say they received a report of a road rage incident just before noon.

Authorities believe the man was driving north on Rt. 5 in a four door white sedan.

If you have any information contact Trooper Jensen at the Westminster barracks (802-722-4600) or submit an anonymous tip at: vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

