St Johnsbury Police need help locating suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing on Oak Street Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found a 24 year old man whose face was cut.

The suspects took off in a late model Chevy Malibu with Virginia plates.

Police say they are looking for 3 Black men and a white woman who was driving the car.

Call the police with information: 802-748-2314.