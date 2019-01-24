Police looking for suspicious driver in Newfane

Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a grey sedan following an incident in Newfane Wednesday.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was getting off the school bus on Route 30 when the driver honked at her and then pulled around to talk with her. Police say he took off after he saw the girl's mother approaching, and that he appeared surprised and shouted: "This was a mistake, thought you were someone else."

Police are hoping to speak with the driver. They say he is in his 50's or 60's, with white hair. The vehicle is described as a dark grey sedan (4 door) with Vermont plates starting with "GMY."

Contact the Westminster Barracks with any information: 802-722-4600.