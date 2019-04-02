Police looking for two teens in connection to St. J shooting

Police in St. Johnsbury are looking for two teenagers in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to Elm Street for reports of gun shots and a person lying in the street. Officers found the victim, 24-year-old Brandon Delude, who had been shot twice in the back of his body. Delude was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital but was later transported by DART to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Witnesses on scene said that the individual responsible for the shooting, 17-year-old Arthur Butler and another person, 18-year-old John Emerson, ran off.

Vermont State Police are actively searching for the alleged suspect's car. Butler and Emerson are being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Butler or Emerson are asked to contact ST Johnsbury Police Department. Do not approach or try to make contact with the individuals. This appears to be an isolated incident but police are urging caution.