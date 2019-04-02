Police looking for two teens in connection to St. J shooting

Police in St. Johnsbury are looking for two teens in connection to a Tuesday morning shooting.

Police responded around 12:50 a.m. to Elm Street for reports of gun shots and a person lying in the street. Officers found the victim, Brandon Delude, 24, had been shot twice in the back of his body. Delude was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital but was later airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was reported in fair condition.

Police say witnesses identified the shooter as Arthur Butler, 17. They John Emerson, 18, was also involved and that both of them ran.

Vermont State Police say they are searching for Butler's car. Police say it's a white Toyota Camry with the Vermont plate EYX906.

Anyone with information the suspects is asked to contact St. Johnsbury Police. They say do not approach or make contact with the individuals.