Police looking for wanted N.H. man with outstanding warrants

New Hampshire State Police are asking the public for help in locating a man with two, outstanding felony level domestic violence arrest warrants.

31-year-old Douglas C. Smith Jr. is from Croydon, New Hampshire. He is described as being 5’11” tall, 250 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say to not make contact with Smith if he is observed, but rather to call law enforcement immediately. Anyone that may have further information related to this matter is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin via Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494 or email at Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.