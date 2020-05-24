Police looking for woman accused of hitting pedestrian and driving away

The Vermont State Police are looking for help identifying a hit and run suspect from March.

The driver is accused of hitting a pedestrian and driving away at the Price Chopper in Derby.

It would have happened on March 10th, just after 5 pm.

The driver is described as a female, approximately age 17 to 25 with long dark hair.

She's reported to be driving a black Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.

The pedestrian only sustained minor injuries.