Police looking to identify Barton burglary suspect

Police are on the hunt for a burglar who stole donations from a jar at a Barton restaurant.

According to police, someone broke into Nick's Snack Shack sometime between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The restaurant is named after Nick Miller, who died in an ATV accident while home on leave from the military. Tips at the restaurant go to a charity in Nick's honor that provides scholarships to local kids going to school and entering any branch of the military.

Numerous other items were also taken. Call Trooper Drew at the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881, if you recognize the person.