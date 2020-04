The Ludlow Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying an unknown male subject.

The man entered a Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in Ludlow carrying his pants.

He exposed himself to the clerk and the empty store, paid for his gas and coffee and drove off in a small black vehicle.

The incident occurred on April 13 at 6 p.m.

If anyone can identify this person they are asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 802-228-4411.