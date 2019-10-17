Police make arrest in Dummerston hit-and-run

Police say tips from the public helped them find the man who hit a pedestrian in Dummerston, said he was going to get help and then never returned.

Investigators say he is Jakob Morrissey, 21, of Philadelphia. They say he is a student at Landmark College.

The crash happened on Route 5 on Saturday. Police say Morrissey hit Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney, knocking him over a guardrail. Dorsey managed to climb back up, despite being seriously injured. Dorsey told police the driver stopped, got out of his vehicle and said he'd go get help but never came back.

Morrissey was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash. He's due in court next month.

Vermont state police say tips from the public and the use of social media were key to identifying Morrissey and making the arrest.