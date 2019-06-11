Man drives nearly three times the speed limit before crashing into guardrail

Police say a man was going 128 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone before crashing into a guardrail.

Monday night, Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Route 103 in Rockingham.

Witnesses told police that the driver had fled the scene of a crash after he had been driving at extremely high rates of speed, passing cars at unsafe locations and almost running cars off the road.

Investigators say Matthew C. D'Entremont was driving too fast for the roadway and couldn't maintain control when making a turn.

Police say there was about 300 feet of skid marks as his car lost control and hit a guardrail.

D'Entremont returned to the scene and identified himself as the driver.