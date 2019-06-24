Police: man dies after crash on I-89 near Richmond

Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 89 that happened Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

They say Furman Horton had collided with a guardrail while driving southbound.

They say the Morrisville man's truck had slid along a section of guardrail, then crossed the median and the northbound bound lanes before hitting a rock ledge.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

We don't know what caused him to go off the road, but police say road conditions, speed and impairment are not factors.