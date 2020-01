Police are investigating after a man crashed his car into a tree.

It happened Thursday night on Route 105 in Derby near Cross Road.

Officers say 71-year-old Reginald Gray went off the road, crashed and died at the hospital.

We're told it does not appear speed was a factor and he was wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions were listed as dry.

The roadway was closed Thursday night, but is back open for your Friday morning commute.