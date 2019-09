A man will be in court Tuesday after police say he fired several shots in the direction of a victim and two children.

State police responded to Tunbridge after reports a man chasing a woman around a home, shooting a gun at her.

After an investigation, they say Richard Boles was shooting a .177 Caliber CO2 powered pellet handgun at the victim and two children under the age of 9-years-old

Boles fled the scene but was found in Bethel.