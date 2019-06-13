Police: man hit someone with car and then fled on foot

A man will be in court Thursday after police say he hit someone with a car and then ran off into the woods.

Police say Wednesday night, they received a report of an active assault in Troy.

When police got to the scene, they found the car but Jeremy Sarault had ran off.

With the help of the Vermont State Police K-9 Unit, they were able to find Sarault early Thursday morning.

After investigation, they say Sarault got into an argument with the victim, hit the person with a car, grabbed them around the neck after the victim tried to run.

He's being held on a $25,000 bond.