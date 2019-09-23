Police: man led them on a chase with two children in the car

Two children were in a car during a high-speed chase through North Troy and that has one man charged with child cruelty.

Police say they tried to pull over Jake Buck Sunday, but he sped off.

We're told he was going 76 in a 35 before stopping in a bank parking lot.

Police say Buck had an active warrant for his arrest and they found two kids in car seats in the car.

He'll be in court Monday on several charges including careless and negligent operation and reckless endangerment.