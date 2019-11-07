NY man arrested for 'terroristic threats'

A Champlain, New York, man is in trouble after police say he called authorities in Canada and Plattsburgh and threatened violence against members of the government.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Nesbit, 33, called authorities in Canada and threatened violence against members of the government. Police also say he contacted local officials in Plattsburgh, further threatening violence against representatives of the Canadian government.

He was arraigned Wednesday night and will be back in court at a later date.