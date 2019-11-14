Brattleboro man charged with causing disturbance, attacking officers

A Brattleboro man faces charges after causing a disturbance on Putney Road and attacking officers Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Tyler Smith Jr., 34, was jumping on cars and blocking traffic. They say he attacked the first officer who arrived. Police tased him but it didn't do anything.

A second officer showed up and police say Smith charged him and punched him.

He was eventually taken to the ground and put into handcuffs.

Smith will be in court Thursday for disorderly conduct, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.