Police: man tried to hide in spa after burglary, car chase

Police say a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash in Williston.

Shane Morrill

It happened just before 1 p.m. when officers got a call about a theft at a home in Huntington. Police say they tried to pull over the suspected car on Route 2 in Richmond, but that turned into a chase.

Police say the driver, Shane Morrill, 33, hit two cars in Williston near the Taft Corners plaza before stopping in the Massage Envy spa parking lot and running inside with someone else.

The Colchester man was arrested on a number of charges including burglary and attempting to elude.