Police: Plattsburgh motorcyclist dead after truck runs red light

A Plattsburgh motorcyclist has died after police say a pick-up ran a red light before hitting the biker Sunday morning.

Police say Mark E. Steeves, of Colchester, was driving west on State Route 22 when he ran a red light and drove through the intersection, hitting Richard L. Mitchell on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The 72-year-old was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Steeves and his passenger Michelle Steeves were not injured.