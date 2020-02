A man is on the run, police need the public's help finding him.

They say William Wheelock removed his monitoring device Wednesday morning in Bellows Falls.

Police have not been able to find him.

He's described as a white man, balding with brown hair and about 6'2".

Police say if you see him, do not approach him and call them.

We asked Bellows Falls Police why Wheelock is wanted, and they said they didn't know, and referred us to the Department of Corrections instead.