Police need your help identifying a woman who stole from Walmart.

It happened in Berlin.

Police say a woman stole 4 laptops with security chords and 2 laptops in packs.

This was around noon on December 31st.

She's described as white with long hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple puffy jacket, black pants, black sneakers with white bottoms.

If you know who she is, the number to call 802-223-4401.