Burlington police officer recovering from bite wound after man resists arrest

A Burlington police officer is recovering from a bite wound and the man police say did it is in jail.

It all started downtown for a call that someone was flipping over trash cans.

Police say Justin Reynolds also smashed the windshields of two cars in the Farmhouse Tap and Grill parking lot.

We're told he wouldn't let officers arrest him and bit an officer's leg, breaking the skin and causing pain.

Reynolds apparently then taunted the officers by saying he had a specific communicable disease and allegedly kicked and spat at the officers.

Firefighters then put him in a spit hood which is a face covering that prevents biting.

Burlington's Deputy Chief says the officer who got bit now has to cope with the anxiety of infection.

Reynolds will be formally charged in court Monday, among the charges includes aggravated assault on a police officer.