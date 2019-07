Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store with a firearm in St. Johnsbury.

Police say it happened late Tuesday night.

They say a masked man went into the Champlain Farms Store on Railroad St., showed a gun and then took cash and other store merchandise.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Now, police are looking for the suspect who was dressed in khaki cargo pants and a blue pullover jacket with red trim.