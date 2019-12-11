Police presence at Vergennes high school after alleged threat of gun violence

Police will be present at the Vergennes Union High School Wednesday after a reported threat of gun violence.

The Superintendent of the Addison Northwest School District says around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, they were made aware of a threat from a man in the area that's not a student.

Police say the man who made the threat did not have an intention to carry the threat out, nor did he have the means to carry it out.

Early Wednesday morning, school officials learned the person was arrested and was in police custody.

Police say as a precautionary measure there will be an increased police presence and that there's no cause for concern.

Last Wednesday, police say gunshots were heard near the Vergennes Union Elementary School around 8 a.m. Police say the school was put on a lockdown, which was cleared later.

At this time, officials are unsure where the shots came from, and we don't know if the two incidents are related.