Police searching for man involved in Underhill shooting

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Underhill Wednesday morning and are asking for help in locating the suspect.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at 50 Meadow Lane. They say Evan Labonte, 24, of Fairfax shot a 29-year-old man several times in a car outside the home and then left the scene.

The victim was transported to the UVM Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

Police don't know what direction Labonte fled or if he had access to a vehicle. Labonte is described as a slim white man who was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans.

We're told he could still be armed with the handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous, so don't approach him. They are also asking the public to avoid Meadow Lane while the investigation is underway.

There is a large police presence at the intersection of Route 15 and Meadow Lane, with multiple agencies responding. WCAX has a crew on scene and they say heavily armed police appear to be searching the area.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact state police at 802-878-7111.