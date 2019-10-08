Police investigating officer involved shooting in Rutland

The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that killed a suspect Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it began around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect drove by the Rutland City Police Department and fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance. No one was injured.

An hour-and-a-half later police located the car and chased the suspect. They say it ended with a shootout in which Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect's name has not been released.

Witnesses near the Rutland Plaza tell WCAX they heard numerous shots fired. Numerous police are on scene near the Amtrak station and have cordoned off the area with crime tape.

Police say no one else was injured. They are asking the public to contact them if they have any photos or video of the incident -- 802-773-9101.

