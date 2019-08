We are trying to find out who drove a car into the Otter Creek and why.

It happened where Swamp Road crosses the creek in Cornwall.

Police at the scene weren't able to answer our questions but an eyewitness told WCAX News it appeared the driver drove into the water intentionally.

Our news crew saw a person being loaded into an ambulance.

The road was closed for two hours while crews responded.

We will update you when we have more answers from the police.