Police pursuit ends with man being tazed

Police had to taze a man after they say he drove into a police barracks gate and charged troopers with a weapon.

Troopers received a report for a welfare check on Mitchell Fifield and issued a be on the lookout (BOL) late last night.

They tried to stop him in Royalton, but he led them them on a chase.

We're told Fifield drove into the Royalton State Police Barracks and charged troopers with a weapon in his hand.

He was tazed and arrested on a suspicious of DUI.

After being treated in the hospital, he was released to appear in court later next month.