Police question connection between Rutland County robberies

A string of robberies in Rutland County have police wondering if they're related.

The latest incident took place early Saturday morning. Police found broken glass in the entryway of a Sunoco Station in West Pawlet. They say surveillance video clearly shows a man kicking the glass door, trying to get inside, but couldn't.

Police say they're also investigating two other burglaries in Pittsfield and Killington, both of which happened on April 22nd.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 844-848-8477.