Police raid Barre City home in drug investigation

Police surrounded a house in Barre City Wednesday afternoon.

A witness shared a video of the incident with WCAX News. It shows Barre City Police and U.S. Marshals surrounding a building near the corner of Maple Ave. and Summer St.

That witness tells us law enforcement officers armed with guns and riot shields busted into the house and one person tried to escape from a second-story porch.

Police tell us this was part of a drug investigation.

During that search, police say they arrested Matthew Demar, 39, of Berlin. He's accused of violating his conditions of release. Police tell us his arrest was not related to their search.

"Cases continue to get investigated. As I indicated, we did find some drug paraphernalia but no drugs. Officers will continue to do their job and we thank the officers who helped us from outside the agency," Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier said.

"Oh, it's defiantly drugs there," neighbor Alex Fontaine said. "We have seen drug sales. We have watched it pass hands. It's insanity."

Demar is expected to arraigned Thursday in Washington District Court.