One person faces prostitution charges after police raided a spa in Bennington.

Investigators say they were tipped off about prostitution at the Cozy Spa on North Street.

They executed a search Monday, and say they found a large amount of cash, condoms and sexual devices.

Suk Cha Ko, 66, of Bennington, was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information on the Cozy Spa is asked to call the police in Bennington at 802-442-1030.