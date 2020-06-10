Vote to repeal police reform bill sparks controversy in New York

New York state is trying to take steps to create more transparency in law enforcement. A lot of police reform bills were looked at this week by the state Senate and Assembly. Our Kelly O'Brien has details on one, in particular, that has been controversial.

Civil Rights Law 50-a relates to keeping law enforcement disciplinary records private. The proposed repeal will get rid of that privacy and allow records to be viewed by the public

After the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police, people across the country have demanded change to the justice system.

"I'm hopeful that it will make some serious change, even just the fact that this is being proposed is change," said Breea Willingham, a professor of criminal justice at SUNY Plattsburgh.

In New York, lawmakers have spent the week looking at police reform bills.

Civil Rights Law 50-a, the personnel performance records for law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and correctional officers are kept confidential. The law was established in 1976 to prevent defense lawyers from questioning an officer's record during trial to undermine the prosecution's case. It's been controversial ever since.

"I think it's important that we hold this system accountable at all levels," Willingham said.

In the wake of Floyd's death, lawmakers are looking at the law again. Their justification for the repeal quotes a 2014 report from the state Committee on Open Government that says the law allows police departments to withhold virtually any record from the public that has to do with the evaluation of a police officer. That includes complaints or findings of misconduct that have not resulted in criminal charges.

"View their files and we will see that in some cases that this was the combination of several instances leading up to it," Willingham said.

Lawmakers in our region, Republican Senator Betty Little and Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones and Republican Assemblyman Dan Stec, voted against repealing the law.

Both Assemblymen sent statements to WCAX News on why they voted against the repeal.

Jones said: "...that it does not do enough to deal with substantiated and unsubstantiated claims against police and peace officers. This bill could be improved, but right now including unsubstantiated claims undermines fundamental workers' rights and quite frankly does nothing to address systematic racism."

Stec is also concerned over unsubstantiated complaints and said, "It could have dire unintended consequences and frankly discourage people from becoming first responders."

The repeal was passed on Tuesday by the Senate and the Assembly. It now heads to the governor's office. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, has said he will sign the repeal.

WCAX News did reach out to law enforcement agencies and union to ask questions about the repeal. They either did not get back to us before this story was published or they did not want to speak about it publicly until after it is signed by the governor.

Full statement from Assemblyman Billy Jones:

"It is clear that as a society we must do more to address racism as a whole which includes examining how it impacts law enforcement. That is why I am proud to have supported legislation that bans racial profiling (A.4615), bans chokeholds (A.6144), upholds the right of individuals to record police activity (A.1360), establishes the New York state police body-worn cameras program (A8674), and establishes civil penalties for summoning a police or peace officer when there is no reason to believe a crime is occurring (A.1531). I will continue to support proposals that seek to protect the rights of marginalized groups and I look forward to working with my colleagues to find meaningful ways to address bigotry and hatred in New York and beyond.

"With that said, I have consistently worked with my colleagues in the NYS Assembly to protect the rights of workers across our state. A.10611 does not do enough to deal with substantiated and unsubstantiated claims against a police or peace officer. This bill could be improved, but right now including unsubstantiated claims undermines fundamental workers' rights, and quite frankly does nothing to address systemic racism. What is most unfortunate is that my colleagues and I proposed changes that would address issues of transparency while simultaneously protecting workers' privacy, but unfortunately the final bill failed to address these concerns. I remain hopeful that the Governor will add chapter amendments that address my concerns about unsubstantiated claims. I voted and will be voting in accordance with these sentiments and I will continue to formulate proposals that seek to improve relationships between law enforcement and the community."

Full statement from Assemblyman Dan Stec:

"It has been suggested that repealing 50-a is needed to allow public access to police personnel records however (and the Governor has acknowledged) there are already mechanisms for gaining access to these records.

"As written, the bill before us today would mandate the unfair release of unsubstantiated complaints for not only police but also fire, ambulance and corrections personnel. It could have dire unintended consequences and frankly discourage people from becoming our first responders.

"For these reasons, I voted against this bill."