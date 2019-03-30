Police release body cam footage of teen who claims he was unfairly frisked

Police Chief Brandon Del Pozo has released body cam footage after a teenager claimed he was unfairly targeted and frisked by Secret Service agents outside his home.

Chief Del Pozo says they blurred or removed video of victims, witnesses, profanity and content that would explain why the Secret Service was in that particular neighborhood.

The footage provided is from four different officers who responded to the call. Both the teenager and the Secret Service are on camera telling the officers their sides of the story.

On the video, the teenager says, "They've (Secret Service) been here for two hours trying to get into the house. I got there. I go get in my house. I go out of my house. He decides to walk into... my friend's vehicle. He turns me around, pushes me against the car, and frisks me down. That is not a misunderstanding."

One of the Secret Service agents tells police, "We're sitting in the car, and he came by with a bag, which is fine, but then he made a signal to us and I thought he was threatening violence. So I went down, and I said, 'Hey, do you have any weapons on you?' So I just gave him a quick pat down. He's gotten all indignant about it. I get it."

An officer is on tape tape telling one of the agents that, "It sounds like a misunderstanding," and he had no idea who the agents were, because they were dressed like, "normal people."

The other Secret Service agent tells the officers, "This is the problem with our youth today. They have no respect for law enforcement."

The teenager, Phin Brown, took to Facebook after the incident occurred to tell his side of the story. He says police did not offer much support when he told them he was a victim of racial profiling.

Chief Del Pozo says Brown is not a suspect or person of interest in any Burlington PD case and would not comment on what the Secret Service was doing there. He also says he, "anticipates" showing the unedited version to the Burlington Police Commission in executive session and says he will be able to support his claim that the video edits are legal.