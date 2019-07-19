Police release name of man killed in Vermont quarry accident

Police say the man killed in a stone quarry accident this week in Swanton was the 32-year-old owner of the company.

Rescue crews were called to Northeast Aggregate on Pond Road on Wednesday where they found Ryan Charbonneau trapped under a piece of equipment. He died at the scene.

The medical examiner says Charbonneau died from blunt crushing injuries and Vermont state police believe it was the result of an accident.

Quarry deaths are the jurisdiction of the Mine Safety and Health Administration which is continuing to investigate how the accident happened.