Police seek 'person of interest' in Middlesex arson

Vermont authorities have released surveillance photos of a "person of interest" connected to a Middlesex garage fire earlier this month.

Investigators say the man wearing dark clothes and a dark-colored backpack was seen walking toward East Hill Road in Middlesex just before the fire was reported the morning of Tuesday, July 16. He was then seen walking away after the time of the fire.

Authorities say the white male was given a ride by a passing driver. He is described as in his late teens to early twenties. He had tattoos on his left hand. He was dropped off on State Street in Montpelier.

Police say the suspect in the case went into the garage of the Garand Hill Road home, spread an accelerant on the floor and lit it on fire. The 72-year-old homeowner put the fire out herself after hearing noises in her garage.

Contact police at the arson tip line if you can help at 1-800-32-ARSON