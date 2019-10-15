Police release photo of suspect in hit-and-run

Police have released a picture of the man suspected of hitting a pedestrian in Dummerston, saying he was going to get help and then never returning.

It happened on Route 5 on Saturday.

Police say the driver hit Jeffrey Dorsey, 53, of Putney, and knocked him over a guardrail. Dorsey managed to climb back up, despite being seriously injured.

Dorsey told police the man stopped, got out of his vehicle and said he'd go get help but never did.

The suspect was then spotted at the Dummerston Sunoco, where witnesses say he was looking at damage to his windshield and side mirror. Police say he then drove north on Route 5 toward Putney.

He's described as a young, heavyset Asian man, about 6-feet tall with blue frame glasses. He was driving a white Mercedes Benz GLA with an unknown registration. If you know who he is, call Vermont state police at the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.