Police continue to look for armed Waterbury robbery suspect

We now know more about an armed robbery at the Billings Mobil station in Waterbury.

Vermont state police still have not found the suspect but have released new photos of the man.

They say he took off with more than $900 in cash along with a carton of Marlboro cigarettes on Sunday.

Authorities say in addition to his previous description, he looks to be wearing a dark hoodie with a winter hat and a red paisley-patterned bandana.

Police say his weapon was a large kitchen knife.

Call the police if you know anything.